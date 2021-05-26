Some U.S. Navy Blue Angels facts, per the team’s official website:
- The mission of the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
- The name was picked by the original team when they were planning a show in New York in 1946. One of them came across the name of the city’s famous Blue Angel nightclub in the New Yorker Magazine. The team’s first airshow was in Craig Field, Jacksonville, Florida, on June 15, 1946.
- Each member of the squadron volunteers for duty with the Blue Angels. Because of the extreme competition at all levels, each individual feels especially honored to be associated with the team.
- The closest the diamond will fly to each other is 18 inches during the Diamond 360 maneuver. The highest is the vertical roll, performed by the Opposing Solo (up to 15,000 feet) and the lowest is the Sneak Pass (as low as 50 feet) performed by the Lead Solo.
- The fastest speed is about 700 mph (just under Mach 1; Sneak Pass) and the slowest speed is about 120 mph (indicated speed; Section High Alpha), both flown by the solo pilots during the show.
- The basic acquisition price of a single F/A-18 A Hornet is approximately $21 million. The cost of additional weapons-related equipment varies according to the configuration, and use of each aircraft can significantly increase the total price.
- The F/A-18 can reach speeds just under Mach 2, almost twice the speed of sound or about 1,400 mph. The maximum rate of climb of the F/A-18 is 30,000 feet per minute. The aircraft weighs about 24,500 pounds without ordnance and aircrew.
- Blue Angels have had limited opportunities to perform overseas. In 1992, the team completed a European tour performing in Sweden, Finland, Russia, Bulgaria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain and Germany. The most recent overseas trip was 2006 in the Netherlands.
- The Blue Angels do not fly under any structures during an air show. Some of the maneuvers have the appearance that the jets are flying under structures, but this is always an optical illusion from the perspective of the crowd. For safety reasons, the Blue Angels will never fly underneath bridges or any other structures.
- “Fat Albert” is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape. It is a reference to the popular children’s cartoon.
