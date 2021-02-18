U.S. Army veteran Dorey McCarron seeks GOP nod for Clerk of Courts

U.S. Army veteran Dorey McCarron, 46, of North Huntingdon Township has announced that she will be seeking the Republican nomination for Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts. The primary is May 18.
McCarron says the office is a way to continue her public and community service and to honor the life of her father and other crime victims.
“My father was murdered when I was 10 years old, so I understand what a crime victim feels,” she said.
“Any way we can help make crime victims whole, will be my top priority.”
She said she believes the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania “got it wrong in January when they struck down Marsy’s Law Amendment in (Pennsylvania),” which provides crime victims, their families, and their lawful representatives with specific rights.
McCarron is also the president of Westmoreland County Veterans of the War on Terror, Inc. (WCVWoT) which has made its mission to establish a War on Terror Memorial Plaza and Healing Garden at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township. The goal is to remember and honor all of those who have served, are serving, and will serve, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving.
“I love my country and county, and when I learned that the Clerk’s office was open, I knew my background would allow me to continue my public service with passion,” she said.
McCarron identifies as a fiscal conservative.
“I believe very strongly in transparency, openness, and customer service,” she said. “I’m not using this as a stepping-stone for a higher office or position. I promise to treat this as a full time job. After seeing what my mother and family went through after my dad’s murder, I promise no one will work harder for victims and taxpayers than I.”
McCarron was raised in Westmoreland County. She returned to the area after serving in the U.S. Army, and she resides in North Huntingdon with her husband and cats. After graduating from Norwin High School, McCarron received a master’s in education from Carlow University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and an associate’s degree from Westmoreland County Community College.
McCarron was elected to the Westmoreland County Republican Committee.
McCarron enlisted for active duty in the U.S. Army and served at the Big Red One in Fort Riley, Kansas. She was initially trained as a mechanic and was the top of her Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Class. McCarron was the Class Leader through the entire course of training. She has an affinity for figuring out how things tick and how to fix and improve them. Her company and battalion commanders selected her to be the battalion’s finance clerk and to run the Headquarters Company’s main office.
Since 2010, she is the Service Director for Ovation In-Store where she manages the operations of the service department and leads a team of nationwide audio/video and low-voltage technicians.
McCarron looks forward to having her boots on the ground with this meaningful and purposeful opportunity for Westmoreland County.
Incumbent Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline was hired in January as the new county prison warden. His third term is set to expire at the end of the year. Megan Loughner, who is also seeking the nomination for the position, is serving as acting clerk of courts.
