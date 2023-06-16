Since the team’s inception in 1953, more than 300 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue,” the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Eight of the 12 officers assigned to the team are experienced fighter pilots. Thunderbirds No. 1-6 fly in airshow demonstrations, while Thunderbird No. 7 serves as operations officer and No. 8 the advance pilot and narrator, coordinating last-minute logistical details at show sites and lending his voice to describe the maneuvers during performances. The team’s No. 9-12 members are support officers who perform medical, administrative, maintenance and public affairs functions.

