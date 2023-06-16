Since the team’s inception in 1953, more than 300 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue,” the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Eight of the 12 officers assigned to the team are experienced fighter pilots. Thunderbirds No. 1-6 fly in airshow demonstrations, while Thunderbird No. 7 serves as operations officer and No. 8 the advance pilot and narrator, coordinating last-minute logistical details at show sites and lending his voice to describe the maneuvers during performances. The team’s No. 9-12 members are support officers who perform medical, administrative, maintenance and public affairs functions.
A Thunderbirds officer serves a two-year tour of duty. For continuity and a smooth transition, three of the six demonstration pilots typically change each year. Each officer must submit comprehensive career records and letters of recommendation in their applications. All candidates who become finalists in the hiring process then accompany the team on a deployment for familiarization and first-hand evaluation by team members. Prospective pilots are also screened for flying experience and ability.
Following the pilots’ semifinalist interviews and deployment with the team, the Thunderbirds commander selects four to eight finalists to travel to the team’s hangar at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where each pilot candidate performs an evaluation flight in the backseat of an F-16D. These check flights include formation flying and some basic fighter maneuvers. The commander/leader then evaluates the finalists and sends his recommendations through the chain of command — up to the commander of Air Combat Command — before the final choices are made.
The team, designated the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, got its start on May 25, 1953, when it was activated at Arizona’s Luke Air Force Base. The unit adopted the name “Thunderbirds” because of the strong Native American culture and folklore of the southwestern United States.
A brief glance at the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team members who will be performing at this weekend’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport:
#1 Lt. Col. Justin Elliott
Lt. Col. Justin Elliott is the Commander/Leader of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. In addition to flying the No. 1 jet, and leading all air demonstrations, he commands the 130-person squadron. He entered the Air Force through ROTC in 2005 as a graduate of Yale University in New Haven, CT. He enjoys spending time with his family. Elliott graduated from the USAF Weapons School and subsequently served as an operational test pilot. After graduating from Test Pilot School in 2014 he served as an experimental test pilot in the 40th Training Squadron. Prior to this position, he served as the Commander of the 59th Test and Evaluation Sguadron at Nellis Air Force Base, NV, and has logged more than 2,000 flight hours with 255 hours of combat pilot experience in 30 aircraft. He is in his second season with the team and hails from Houston, TX.
#2 Capt. Zachary Taylor
Capt. Zachary Taylor is the Left Wing Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 2 jet. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he majored in mathematics. He enjoys fishing, golfing and watching Alabama Football — Roll Tide! Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, he served as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. He is an F-15C pilot who has logged more than 1,180 flight hours. He is in his first season with he team and hails from Casselberry, FL.
#3 Maj. Jake Impellizzeri
Maj. Jake Impellizzeri is the Right Wing Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 3 jet. He earned his commission in 2012 as a graduate from Wright State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program where he majored in in Criminal Justice and played club soccer. He enjoys snowboarding. camping and traveling the world. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he served as an F-16 Flight Evaluator and Chief of Standardization and Evaluation assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. He has logged more than 1,600 flight hours in the F-16, T-38, and T-6. He is in his second season with the team and hails from Cincinnati, OH.
#4 Maj. Lauren Schlichting
Maj. Lauren Schlichting is the Slot Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 4 jet. She earned her commission in 2012 from the University of St. Thomas Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program where she majored in mathematics and played lacrosse. Before joining the Thunderbirds, she was an evaluating pilot and executive officer for the 333rd Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She enjoys hockey, snowboarding, and surviving the Great White North. She has logged more than 2,000 flight hours in the F-15E, F-16, T-38, and T-6 with 420 combat hours. She is in her second season with the team and hails from Stillwater, Minnesota.
#5 Maj. Daniel Katz
Maj. Daniel Katz is the Lead Solo Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 5 jet. He earned his commission in 2013 from the United States Air Force Academy where he studied economics and was a member of the golf team. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he was a Flight Commander assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. He also enjoys snowboarding, mountain biking and traveling with his family. He has logged more than 1,550 flight hours. He is in his second season with the team and hails from Los Angeles, CA.
#6 Maj. Eric Tise
Maj. Eric Tise is the Opposing Solo Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 6 Jet. He earned his commission in 2013 from the United States Air Force Academy where he studied management and was a member of the soccer team. He also enjoys golfing, hiking and traveling. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he was the Assistant Director of Operations for the 510th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. He has logged more than 1,575 flight hours and 457 combat hours. He is in his first season with the team and hails from Cumming, GA.
#7 Lt. Col. Ryan M. Yingling
Lt. Col. Ryan M. Yingling is the Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 7 jet. As Thunderbird #7, he leads the Operations Section, which includes communications, computer systems analysts, training, standardization and evaluation, aircrew flight equipment, and airlift support. Lt. Col. Yingling commissioned in 2007 as a graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and earned his navigator rating in 2008. He served in Air Force Special Operations Command as an AC-130H navigator before being selected for pilot training at Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training. Lt. Col. Yingling was assigned to the A-10C following pilot training and has served in operational assignments in the Republic of Korea, with the Maryland Air National Guard, and with Fighter Operational Test at Nellis AFB. Lt. Col. Yingling has more than 3,650 flight hours, including more than 1,000 combat flight hours. Prior to the Thunderbirds, he served as the Assistant Director of Operations for the 422 Test and Evaluation Squadron and as Test Director for Fighter Maintenance Operational Test in the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nevada. He is in his third season with the team and hails from Spring Grove, PA.
#8 Maj. Jeff Downie
Maj. Jeff Downie is the Advanced Pilot/Narrator for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, flying the No. 8 jet. He earned his commission in 2013 as a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering. He enjoys golfing, camping, snowboarding, woodworking, and watching the Washington Capitals win. Maj. Downie is a highly skilled fighter pilot who served as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the F-16. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he served as a T-38C instructor pilot for Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals in the 435th Fighter Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas. He has logged more than 1,600 flight hours, including 377 combat hours in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Resolute Support. He is in his first season with the team and hails from Arlington, VA.
#9 Maj. (Dr.) Travis Grindstaff
Maj. (Dr.) Travis Grindstaff is the Flight Surgeon for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. He provides medical care for more than 130 squadron members and their families. He earned his commission in 2013 as a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy where he majored in Biology/Biological Sciences and graduated with honors as a member of the BBB Biological Honor Society. In school, he was a Jumpmaster with the Wings of Blue and completed more than 700 freefall skydives. He then received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University in 2017. He enjoys working out and building cars in his free time. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he was a flight surgeon with the 79th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. He has logged more than 550 flight hours in 12 different aircraft, including more than 350 combat hours. He is in his second season with the team and hails from Mountain City, Tennessee.
#10 Capt. Randi Wither
Capt. Randi Wither is the Executive Officer for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. She leads an executive support staff responsible for the team’s cyber/knowledge operations, budget, training, and force support actions for the Commander/Leader. She earned her commission in 2015 as a graduate of North Dakota State University where she majored in chemistry. She earned her Master’s Degree in Operations Research from Florida Institute of Technology. She enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, traveling to new places, discovering new foods, propagating plants, and being outdoors. Before joining the Thunderbirds, she served as the Director of Staff and Senior Analyst for the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron. She is in her first season with the team and hails from Lakeville, MN.
#11 Maj. Robert Gulla
Maj. Robert Gulla is the Maintenance Officer for the U.S Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron and serves as Thunderbird 11 on the team. He earned his commission in 2012 from the United States Air Force Academy as a management major. He enjoys playing golf, wrestling and spending time with his family. Before joining the Thunderbirds, he served as the Director of Operations for the 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. He has worked sortie production for the F-16C, F-15C, HH-60G/W, HC-130J, C-130H, A- 10C, and MQ-9A. He is in his second season with the team and hails from Levittown, PA.
# 12 Capt. Kaity Toner
Capt. Kaity Toner is the Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstrations Squadron. She is responsible for the team’s marketing, recruiting, and publicity programs. She majored in behavioral Science and minored in Spanish at the U.S. Air Force Academy where she earned her commission in 2015. In college, she was an intercollegiate cheerleader. She enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. During her Air Force career, she has led public affairs teams at Moody Air Force Base, the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. She is in her third season with the team and hails from Clifton Park, NY.
