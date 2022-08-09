U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Unity Township residents impacted by recent flooding. Heavy rains drenched the region over the weekend, creating flash floods that left many homes and businesses with extensive damage.

“Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist our neighbors with their recovery efforts,” said Ean Livingood, U-Haul Company of Northwestern PA president. “U-Haul is here to help. Those impacted by the flooding can make use of a storage unit at no cost for one month at our Latrobe store.”

