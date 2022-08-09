U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Unity Township residents impacted by recent flooding. Heavy rains drenched the region over the weekend, creating flash floods that left many homes and businesses with extensive damage.
“Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist our neighbors with their recovery efforts,” said Ean Livingood, U-Haul Company of Northwestern PA president. “U-Haul is here to help. Those impacted by the flooding can make use of a storage unit at no cost for one month at our Latrobe store.”
The offer is available to customers renting a new unit and is subject to vacancy. Customers will be required to purchase a disc lock. Items must be dry before being stored. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Latrobe, 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA 15650, or call 724-532-0735.
Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.