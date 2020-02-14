Two winning tickets — including one sold in Westmoreland County — split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $500,000 from the Sunday, Feb. 9 drawing. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 04-07-10-37-39, to win $250,000 each, less withholding.
The following Lottery retailers each receive a $500 selling bonus for selling the tickets that split the jackpot:
- Roadrunner, 253 N. Broadway St., Scottdale, Westmoreland County;
- Sunoco A Plus, 800 Northern Boulevard, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County.
Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 30,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
