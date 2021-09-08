The final plans for expansions of two housing development subdivisions in Unity Township got the green light as the township planning commission unanimously approved their final plans Tuesday.
The two subdivisions included the second phase of the White Pines development, with 20 additional single family units on 12.5 acres, located off Carney Road and Phase 3A of the Weatherton Farm Estates with 10 additional lots on less than three acres off Route 130.
Both approvals are pending third party approvals, along with a review by township staff to ensure all outstanding items have been completed.
A separate item — the final approval of a site plan by Airport Auto Outlet — was deferred by the commission for 45 days because key comments from township staff from last month still need either to be clarified or completed.
The project at the nearly 1.4-acre site off Route 981 is to develop part of the property for additional auto storage and includes a pipe extension under the road and provides access to the south side of the property without having to use Route 981 for safety reasons.
The property consisted of two separate lots, which were consolidated into one property.
