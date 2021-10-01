Two longtime members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority board of directors are out as two commissioners replaced them Thursday for their support of extending a restaurant lease at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township and their unwillingness to meet with commissioners ahead of making that decision.
Those members, Donald “Doc” Giffin, the late Arnold Palmer’s right-hand man, and chairman Paul Puleo were not reappointed and their five-year terms have expired. Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher voted to install two new members to replace the men. Commissioner Sean Kertes voted against the new appointees.
Giffin and Puleo were among five other board members who voted last June to extend a five-year-deal to DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, which has had exclusive rights to run the facility’s dining concession for the last 17 years.
Thrasher made no secret that their involvement in voting for that lease is the reason she felt it was time for them to go — and it isn’t going to end with them. She is going to seek to remove other board members who opposed efforts to open the space to a new vendor or at the very least renegotiate a better lease before approving it.
“We asked them for more time to discuss this proposal and they rushed it through a year before the contract even expired,” said Thrasher on Thursday.
Over the next several years when other terms are up, Thrasher has plans to remove the others who voted for the extension. Thrasher said board members shouldn’t be in place for a lifetime.
“They are appointed, reappointed or taken off the board just like county commissioners are voted on every four years,” said Thrasher.
Chew said he felt it was time for a change and that some new faces on the authority board could be a good thing.
Puleo’s term expired in January.
For years, Giffin represented Palmer on the board and after his death in 2016, Giffin was a natural replacement. Although his term expired in January 2020, he continued to serve the board.
Giffin’s replacement, approved Thursday, is Rich Pologruto, a Scottdale businessman, and Paul Whittaker, a contractor who owns a private airfield in New Alexandria, will replace Puleo.
Thrasher accused Kertes of voting to keep Giffin and Puleo for personal reasons, but Kertes said he didn’t think two community leaders should be ousted based on one decision.
“I am just disappointed in my colleagues for the actions they’ve taken to replace volunteers who have done so much for our community over one disagreement.”
Mark Gera was unanimously reappointed to serve another five-year term on the board. Gera voted against awarding the restaurant a new contract at the airport.
Under the new lease, DeNunzio’s will pay $7,447.50 per month for the restaurant space, which includes utilities and is subject to adjustment with each renewal of the lease. The restaurant also pays $500 per month for the use of a banquet room and $750 for the snack bar.
Prior to the contract, DeNunzio’s had been paying just $4,000 per month for rent and utilities and $500 a quarter for the banquet room.
In addition, the commissioners also reappointed Chris Feliciani and Carol Zera to three-year terms on the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board, and John Dalrymple to a four-year-term to the Westmoreland-Fayette Development Board.
Also, the commissioners appointed Mary Lou Hugus, Larry Schultz and Carol Wentzel to the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau grant review committee; Judy Rutter to the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board, Robert C. Kahl to a four-year term on the Westmoreland-Fayette Development Board, Susann Tschupp to the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, Dan DeBone to the Westmoreland County Transit Authority, and nine others to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Public Participation Panel.
