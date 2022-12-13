A Westmoreland County man is awaiting extradition to Centre County after allegedly selling drugs back in March that led to the deaths of two women.
Timothy J. King, 36, of Yukon, was arrested by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Thursday shortly after Spring Township Police filed the charges. He is currently being held in Westmoreland County Prison.
According to the criminal complaint, King allegedly sold two bundles of heroin and cocaine March 22 to 38-year-old Jonathan Baird of State College. Baird was also charged in connection with the two deaths.
The Altoona CBS-affiliate WTAJ-TV first reported King’s and Baird’s arrests.
Police officers from Spring Township responded to a call March 23 for a 59-year-old woman, Baird’s mother, with cardiac arrest. But when they arrived they also found a 33-year-old woman, Baird’s wife, unresponsive.
Both women had white powder in their nostrils, according to police, and naloxone was administered but had no effect.
The older victim’s husband told police he was working in the garage when their 7-year-old granddaughter ran out and said to him, “Mommy and Nan won’t wake up,” according to the affidavit.
The man said he found his wife with a blue complexion along with a mirror and felt-like holder in her hand. Police later tested powder on the mirror which was identified as cocaine and the powder in the bag was identified as fentanyl. Bags labeled “junkie juice” were also found.
Both women were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, then transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in deteriorating, critical condition and placed on ventilators.
The 33-year-old woman died March 27 and the 59-year-old woman died March 28. Autopsy reports completed Sept. 23 revealed Baird’s mother died of fentanyl toxicity. Baird’s wife died from the “combined effects of multiple drugs,” which included fentanyl and at least four other drugs.
Spring Township Police visited Baird that day to tell him what had happened with his wife and mother. He told police he was unaware either of the women used drugs and had no idea how the two got ahold of the drugs. He also told police he was a recovering addict who took methadone.
Police later got a search warrant for Baird’s phone which revealed text messages dated March 17 between both victims discussing getting more “coke.” Baird’s wife also texted him the morning of March 22 saying, “I want that snow you got.”
Baird told police he bought drugs from a man listed in his phone’s contacts as “Snow Man” and that he deleted those text messages. Police later identified King as Baird’s dealer.
Baird allegedly purchased two bundles of heroin for $80 each and an “eight ball” (typically 3 to 3.5 grams) of cocaine for $200 from King around 9 a.m. March 22.
Spring Township Police later discovered Pennsylvania State Police raided King’s home around 1 p.m. the same day Baird made his purchase, seizing a large amount of heroin labeled “junkie juice.” A search of court records did not turn up any charges related to the seizure.
Court records did show King has been arrested multiple times for possession with the intent to deliver and other various drug charges.
Both men were charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication device and delivery and possession with the intent to deliver – all felonies. They also face one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Baird, who was denied bail due to public safety concerns, is being held in the Centre County Correctional Facility and is also facing separate felony possession with intent to deliver charges. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Court documents did not show if King had been arraigned as of Monday and no other court dates are scheduled.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
