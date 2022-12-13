A Westmoreland County man is awaiting extradition to Centre County after allegedly selling drugs back in March that led to the deaths of two women.

Timothy J. King, 36, of Yukon, was arrested by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Thursday shortly after Spring Township Police filed the charges. He is currently being held in Westmoreland County Prison.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

