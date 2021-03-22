Two area Mainline Pharmacy Group locations will administer more than 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Appointments at Bushy Run Pharmacy and Blairsville Pharmacy can be scheduled online at mainlinepharmacy.com for people in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout — which includes adults 65 and older, those with certain underlying conditions, as well as health care workers.
Residents without internet access can also call the stores to register.
The two pharmacies expect to administer about 12,000 vaccines per week.
Last week, the pharmacy group eclipsed 30,000 total shots provided.
As of Sunday, more than 4.2 million vaccinations have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.7 million people receiving at least one shot, and 1.5 million being fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.
In Westmoreland County, more than 46,000 residents received at least one dose, while more than 44,000 are fully inoculated.
The Mainline Pharmacy Group operates pharmacies across four counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Along with Blairsville Pharmacy in downtown Blairsville and Bushy Run Pharmacy in Harrison City, Mainline’s other locations include Somerset and Davidsville in Somerset County and Ebensburg, Cresson, Nanty Glo and Portage in Cambria County.
The pharmacy group will continue to hold vaccine clinics at several locations, including those held through partnerships with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and St. Vincent College.
