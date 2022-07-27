Ligonier Valley High School rising seniors Noah Lawson and Colin Michaels attending a week-long camp organized by the American Legion during the last week of June that has been life-altering for many alumni of the experience.
Keystone Boys State (KBS) is hands-on skill development and structured guidance from experienced leaders. Participants learn to be a better leader by “learning by doing” as part of a group of 20-30 other young men from across Pennsylvania. This active learning is enhanced and strengthened by guidance from counselors and members of the American Legion as well as structured classroom lectures by elected officials, senior military officers, experienced businessmen, and leading journalists, according to information provided by the American Legion.
Lawson and Michaels explained that participants are organized into “cities” in the simulated “51st State of Keystone,” where they’re forced to respond to real-world challenges drawn from Pennsylvania and its cities. The boys run for elected state and local office and work together to develop solutions to the challenging political, social, and economic problems facing our state.
Elected into the Senate, Lawson said he learned so much regarding the day-to-day running of the state government and left the week-long experience with a much better understanding of why things aren’t always as simple as they seem in politics. He found out about the opportunity for KBS through his interest in the service academies, and knew his participation in this experience would help him better his application.
“I’m applying to the service academies and this seemed like a natural step in the process,” explained Lawson. “Colin’s dad helped us get the support of the Byers-Tosh Post 267 American Legion, who we are grateful for sponsoring us, and we were able to have the experience.”
Lawson ran for Senate and was elected. “We campaigned and then, after getting into office, everything worked just like the state-level government,” he explained. “We followed Roberts’ Rules of Parliamentary Procedure and learned about all the intricacies of the state government. I didn’t have a great understanding of how things worked before this, and I learned how complicated it is to get things passed and how things don’t always go as planned.”
KBS was held at Shippensburg University, where Lawson and Michaels were both in two separate cities. “We were able to meet a lot of new people and learn a lot,” said Michaels, who was encouraged by Lawson to attend. “I am glad I went and was able to get to understand how the government works.”
Michaels was part of Congress and said the meetings of Congress were his favorite part of the experience. “I have a better understanding of how to debate diplomatically and not just yelling back and forth,” he explained. “I definitely also improved upon my leadership skills.”
The son of Pat and Jodi Michaels, Colin is undecided on his plans for after his senior year, but he is active in ROTC, where the experience from KBS will assist him. He also hopes to be a leader on the baseball team in the spring.
Lawson, son of Susie and Heath Fisher, has strong aspirations on joining a service academy. He has been strongly influenced in this by his step-father, Heath, who served. “I respect the challenge of the service — both the academic and physical rigor,” he said.
“Keystone Boys State allowed us to learn discipline, the understanding of politics, and we were able to attend meetings with alumni who attended KBS and were able to share with us how their involvement in this experience has provided numerous possibilities for them,” Lawson enthused. “There are many opportunities available just from being a KBS alum.”
The boys wore the same uniform daily, and had structure to follow. Both Lawson and Michaels said they weren’t expecting the strong structure, but appreciated it.
“The experience confirmed for me that going into the service is what I want to do,” said Lawson. “There were many people there on the same planned path as me and it was good to talk to them about our plans.”
Lawson has finished his applications to West Point and the Naval Academy. The Air Force Academy application period has just opened and he will begin that application. He is working through the nomination process and will be attending interviews in the fall. Until then, he and Michaels are working on the summer maintenance staff at Ligonier Valley School District, where they are learning skills and life lessons.
“It’s teaching us both about team work, work ethic, and the structure of a real job,” said Lawson. “It’s important to be able to take directive. An important part of being a good leader is being a good follower first and this position is definitely helping with that.”
Both gentlemen hope to have a great senior year. Lawson will play soccer and baseball, and both will continue to take on leadership roles and look for experiences to help them use their KBS experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.