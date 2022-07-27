Ligonier Valley High School rising seniors Noah Lawson and Colin Michaels attending a week-long camp organized by the American Legion during the last week of June that has been life-altering for many alumni of the experience.

Keystone Boys State (KBS) is hands-on skill development and structured guidance from experienced leaders. Participants learn to be a better leader by “learning by doing” as part of a group of 20-30 other young men from across Pennsylvania. This active learning is enhanced and strengthened by guidance from counselors and members of the American Legion as well as structured classroom lectures by elected officials, senior military officers, experienced businessmen, and leading journalists, according to information provided by the American Legion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.