Emily Bonar of Latrobe wanted to go to Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina because her mother had been there and encouraged her to go if she had the opportunity.
The village is the site of alleged apparitions of Mary, the mother of Jesus, that were said to have appeared to six children in 1981. The visions continue. Since then, millions of people have made that pilgrimage in search of miracles.
Cass Hatten of Unity Township is not a believer and, she said, “not very religious.” But she also wanted to go because she thought it would be “a really cool experience.”
So the two friends, then in their senior year at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, made a video and submitted it to a competition by Stella Mar, a film production company that documented the pilgrimages of older people in the film “Apparition Hill.”
Bonar and Hatten were among eight young people, ages 17 to 27, who were selected. They went to Medjugorje the summer after their graduation in 2016 and attended a reunion several years later.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, they will be present at a screening of the movie that they have never seen, “Cross Mountain.” The event at Latrobe 30 Theater and Café is the first showing in a series of screenings scheduled in the hometowns of the people featured in the documentary. The filmmakers will also be present.
“We will be just as surprised as everyone else when they show it,” Hatten said.
Bonar, the daughter of James and Theresa Bonar, grew up close to the church community of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe and attended Christ the Divine Teacher School. She transferred to Greater Latrobe Junior High School for the seventh grade. Her faith was challenged there and in high school.
“It was the first time I was ever exposed to other people my age who didn’t believe in God and didn’t have that faith background growing up,” she said. “All I ever knew were people who went to church and who believed in God. I met so many people who didn’t believe that I started thinking that maybe God didn’t exist. I still wanted to believe, but I felt really empty and didn’t go to church very much anymore.”
When her mother heard about the competition, she urged her daughter to enter. Bonar asked her friend to be part of the video submission so that they could both go.
Hatten, the daughter of Jeanne and Terry Hatten, had never been involved in religion or going to church.
“I would consider myself a Christian with no denomination, so I went with an open mind,” she said.
The others included a seminarian, a musician, a theology major and two young men struggling with addiction. One of them almost died of an overdose before the pilgrimage.
“I wasn’t sure what I was expecting,” Hatten said. “I honestly thought that it would be a lot like going to church, but to a higher degree. It was that, turned up by about a thousand. I didn’t know if there would be any pressure for me to change my mind about what I thought, but I quickly found out that I didn’t have to be worried about that. They were very accepting and they wanted for me what I wanted, and I wanted to experience something different.”
Bonar’s mother told her to not go looking for miracles or for anything anyone else told her about their own experiences.
“I wasn’t thinking about those things when they happened to me,” she said.
The young pilgrims walked up the rocky hill without their shoes, a tradition at the site. That night, they slept on rocks. It was an emotional experience for Bonar when a crowd gathered on the hillside where the visionary was said to be seeing an apparition of Mary.
“It was the first time in a long time that I really felt at peace,” she said. “A lot of things happened there that could have been coincidences, but I know that it was God. It was the first time that I felt peace in my heart again.”
Hatten was moved by how the experience with the visionary affected the people around her.
“It was beautiful,” she said. “People truly felt it in their hearts, and it made them happy. I didn’t feel it in my heart and soul, but I thought it was truly amazing that it could have that effect to make people feel full and whole and happy.”
Many young people from around the world were there, and that’s why the filmmakers chose the timing for their documentary.
“It’s just a new perspective on what it’s like for young people to talk about their faith and seeing their experiences and how they relate to it,” said filmmaker Cimela Kidonakis, who has a video company in Texas.
She became involved in the first movie when she submitted a video not to be in it, but to be part of the production. She ended up partnering with Sean Bloomfield, who was producing the movie. She went to Medjugorje as director of photography for “Apparition Hill” that came out in 2016.
The new film was in process for over six years. There was the original filming, then followup interviews with the eight participants who met in California for the wedding of one of the participants. The film crew also went to Rome when the seminarian was ordained a deacon. When he became a priest, they filmed a segment in Uganda when he returned to his village.
“There were all these changes in their lives,” Kidonakis said.
One of the men who struggled with addiction has remained clean and succeeded in college. He attributes the pilgrimage with helping him to overcome his addiction and maintain his sobriety.
Hatten graduated from law school at Penn State University and was admitted as attorney in October. She started working in December 2022 as an assistant district attorney in the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office at the courthouse.
Bonar graduated from Seton Hill University in Greensburg and is studying for a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling at Penn West University. She will graduate in the fall and will pursue a career as a licensed professional counselor.
“When I came back from Medjugorje, it wasn’t like my life was perfect or that I constantly felt closer to God,” she said. “The trip has always given me hope to look back on, and I know that it’s possible to feel close to God. I remember that when I need to.”
The documentary also includes a short interview with Monsignor John Esseff, 95, of the Diocese of Scranton, said to be the oldest living exorcist in the Catholic Church. He will talk about the screams that are often heard during the apparitions.
“They are people with some kind of possession, or sometimes it is a mental illness,” Kidonakis said. “He will explain what’s going on, that when Our Lady comes down, she crushes the head of anything that is evil.”
The screening of “Cross Mountain” is open to the public and tickets must be purchased in advance at stellamarfilms.com. The website also has a trailer and information about their other productions.
