Once Mary Lou Martin Fleming made the decision to close her family business, she hoped to just step back quietly. However, her friends at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce had different ideas.

On Thursday at the chamber’s 72nd Annual Dinner at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, the crowd rose and gave Fleming, owner of Martin’s Specialty Shop, which closed March 31, a standing ovation as the shop was named the chamber’s Lifetime Legacy Award winner.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

