Once Mary Lou Martin Fleming made the decision to close her family business, she hoped to just step back quietly. However, her friends at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce had different ideas.
On Thursday at the chamber’s 72nd Annual Dinner at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, the crowd rose and gave Fleming, owner of Martin’s Specialty Shop, which closed March 31, a standing ovation as the shop was named the chamber’s Lifetime Legacy Award winner.
“I was hoping to go quietly into the night…apparently that isn’t going to happen,” said Fleming when she got to the podium.
She spoke on what a difficult decision it was to close the 123-year-old business that has been a mainstay in Ligonier. While she knew it was the right time for her to retire, ultimately she couldn’t see selling the family business and decided to close.
Martin’s Specialty Shop was founded by her grandfather, Robert S. Martin, on Feb. 1, 1900, on the southwest corner of the Diamond, and then moved to the other side of the town center in 1916, when Martin purchased that location. Her father, Robert Hadley Martin, took over the business in 1946 after World War II. Fleming stepped in when her father retired in 1979.
According to Timothy Rennie, who presented the award to Fleming, she transformed the store during her tenure from men’s work boots, hats and hunting gear to women’s casual clothes, shoes and sweaters. Part of the legacy, Rennie said, is in the worst of economic times in the Valley, children never went without shoes.
It’s the people, the contacts, the parents, children and grandchildren, Fleming said, she will miss most.
“We are no longer part of Ligonier, but we as a family will never not be a part of Ligonier,” she said.
In addition, during the evening’s festivities, the chamber honored the Loyalhanna Watershed Association as Nonprofit of the Year.
The award was accepted by Susan Huba, executive director of the association.
“We are truly honored. This is a huge deal for us just being here for so long,” said Huba, who has been with the LWA since 2005.
The association was formed by an idea from five local individuals, who established the framework for the creation of the LWA in 1971. Today, the association has grown to be one of the state’s leading environmental nonprofit organizations focused on a regional watershed vision to advance its goals of conservation and community involvement.
One of the most emotional presentation’s came when Erica Shaffer presented her mother, Brenda Shaffer, with the award for Business of the Year, for the mother-daughter duo’s business, My Honeybee.
Erica said while her mother was surprised to be nominated multiple times, she was not. She said when she shops around town, her mother is always in other shops helping fellow merchants out with point-of-sale systems, events and marketing.
“My Honeybee is what it is because of her,” she added.
Brenda, a retired human resources professional, is the current owner of My Honeybee. She is also a current LVCC ambassador and board member.
Her first sentiment when accepting the award was to let everyone know as a board member she did not vote for My Honeybee.
“The saying goes it takes a village to raise a child…well, My Honeybee is my other child and it takes a community to support it. Ligonier is a fantastic community to have a business in,” said Brenda Shaffer.
The Chamber also awards the Person of the Year, and this year, there were two, Kip and Sandy Crumrine. However, Kip said basically Sandy won the award and he just came along for the ride.
The Crumrines are passionate about sharing the works of the Lord with people of all ages, but especially young people. Kip is an adventure recreation enthusiast with 40 years of youth ministry experience, and Sandy has been active in all kinds of ministry since 1980.
Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber, said the Ligonier Valley is fortunate not only to have community members like the ones honored at the dinner, but Chamber members who come out to support them.
“I’m so happy we can get together and honor these awardees,” said Beitel. “It’s great that our membership comes together to support these honorees.”
