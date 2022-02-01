Two Latrobe residents — Sabine Panzner-Kaelin and Clare Kaczmarek — have been selected as award winners in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s Photo Contest for 2021.
Panzner-Kaelin won a People’s Choice Award in the “Scenic Value” category with a photo taken at Laurel Summit State Park, and Kaczmarek received the Judge’s Choice Award in the “Esthetic Value” category with a photo taken at Laurel Mountain State Park.
People’s Choice awardees were selected by public vote on the foundation’s Facebook page.
“Spruce Flats Bog (along with the Laurel Highlands) is one of my favorite places to go, it has given me a lot of peace,” said Panzner-Kaelin. “I grew up in Germany, and Pa.’s parks and forests remind me so much of home. I have always enjoyed being outdoors, and being in the woods is very therapeutic for me. My goal for the next few years is definitely to try and visit all (121) state parks. There is so much to see and explore.”
Other award winners included: Bob Fescemyer, who won Judge’s Choice “Best in Show” with a photo taken in Forbes State Forest; Sarah McAfee, People’s Choice, “Best in Show,” McConnell’s Mill State Park; Matt Mann, Judge’s Choice, “Clean Air,” Cherry Springs State Park; Bill Sisson, People’s Choice, “Clean Air,” R.B. Winter State Park; Sabrina Hilpert, Judge’s Choice, “Pure Water,” Presque Isle State Park; Liz Mickley, People’s Choice, “Pure Water,” Codorus State Park;
Patti Keller, People’s Choice, “Esthetic Value,” Pine Grove Furnace State Park; Kyle Yates, Judge’s Choice, “Scenic Value,” Cook Forest State Park; Krystal Blake, Judge’s Choice, “Natural Value,” Laurel Hill State Park; Dot Monahan, People’s Choice, “Natural Value,” Presque Isle State Park; Angelo Mamone, Judge’s Choice, “Historic Value,” McConnell’s Mill State Park; David Raymond, People’s Choice, “Historic Value,” Point State Park; Trent Stross, Judge’s Choice, “Young Photographers,” Sinnemahoning State Park; and Gwendolyn Sobkowiak, “Young Photographers,” Laurel Ridge State Park.
2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment (ERA) to Pennsylvania’s Constitution. In celebration, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation focused its annual photo contest on key aspects of this important piece of legislation.
According to the amendment, the people have a right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the commonwealth is charged with conserving and maintaining them for the benefit of all.
Contestants submitted their photos, taken within one of Pennsylvania’s 141 state parks and forests, according to categories that highlighted the ERA. These included “Clean Air,” “Pure Water,” “Natural Value,” “Scenic Value,” “Historic Value,” “Esthetic Value,” and a “Young Photographers” category.
PPFF’s 2022 Photo Contest is now open. Professional and amateur photographers alike are invited to enter their photos captured throughout the seasons in Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. For details, visit the website at paparksandforests.org. To stay up to date on the latest announcements and news, sign up to receive PPFF’s weekly e-news and follow the foundation’s social media channels.
