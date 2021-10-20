Two people died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
The coroner released a report identifying the victims as 22-year-old Dorian John Caton of Johnstown and 33-year-old Cassandra Lee Jones of Tyrone. Both died at the scene, according to the coroner.
The report stated that Caton was driving east on Route 56 near Sunflower Lane shortly before 6 a.m. when his sedan crossed the center line and slammed head-on into an oncoming SUV, driven by Jones.
Overman said both deaths were caused by blunt-force trauma and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Providing assistance on the scene were Brush Valley, Homer City, and Armagh/East Wheatfield, volunteer fire department, and Citizen’s Ambulance Company. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit investigated the accident. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information related please contact Trooper Ian James at 724-357-1960.
Funeral arrangements for Jones are being handled by Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home. No funeral home arrangements for Caton have been released.
