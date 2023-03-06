A portion of state Route 981 in Derry Township was closed Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash which resulted in multiple fatalities.

Two drivers, 61-year-old Sherry L. Shaffer of McFarland Road, Derry Township, and 35-year-old Joseph M. Gshinsky of Jessica Circle, North Fayette Township, died following the crash which occurred approximately 9:01 p.m. on Route 981 between Flowers and Slag roads in Derry Township.

