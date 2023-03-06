A portion of state Route 981 in Derry Township was closed Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash which resulted in multiple fatalities.
Two drivers, 61-year-old Sherry L. Shaffer of McFarland Road, Derry Township, and 35-year-old Joseph M. Gshinsky of Jessica Circle, North Fayette Township, died following the crash which occurred approximately 9:01 p.m. on Route 981 between Flowers and Slag roads in Derry Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the office of Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, Gshinsky was operating a Jeep Cherokee north on Route 981 and Shaffer was operating a Honda CRV south on Route 981.
The Jeep Cherokee crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel and struck Shaffer’s Honda CRV in the head-on collision. Deputy Coroner Steve Whiteman pronounced both drivers dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday due to “blunt force injuries.”
Shaffer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; Gshinsky was not.
Investigators said it is unknown if drugs or cellphone use were a factor in the crash. It is believed speed played a factor in the collision.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
State police at Kiski Valley are also investigating the incident and are expected to release additional details at a later time.
