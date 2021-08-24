Two people were hurt and taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Unity Township.
First responders were called to the scene before 9:30 p.m. after a car and pickup truck collided on Marguerite Road, between Marguerite Lake Road and Kimberly Drive.
Victims of the crash were able to free themselves from the vehicles, which both sustained moderate front-end damage. One of the vehicles partially blocked the road, but traffic was directed by firefighters around the wreck. One had to be towed from the scene, but the other was driven to a nearby residence.
The injured motorists were transported by ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment.
Responding to the scene was the Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department with Pleasant Unity, Dry Ridge and Mutual assisting, along with Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
