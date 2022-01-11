Two hurt in Derry Twp. crash involving tractor-trailer

Two people were hurt early Monday after a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer along Route 982 in Derry Township, according to a post on the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 Facebook page.
The crash reportedly took place shortly after 4 a.m. at Route 982’s intersection with Lincoln Avenue, near the Latrobe-Derry Township border.
Mutual Aid Ambulance Service transported two people. Additionally, fire crews had to contain a diesel fuel spill at the scene.
Bradenville fire crews were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Latrobe and Youngstown-Whitney.
No crash report from Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg had been released as of press time.
Latrobe and Youngstown fire crews also responded to a vehicle accident at 7:15 p.m. Monday near the bridge at Route 30 East and Route 217. No other details were available at press time.
