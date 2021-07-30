Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township still has two undiscovered tickets for guests to find in the month of July. The lucky finders have the chance to win a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon filled with Sarris Candies.
The most recent golden ticket was found Saturday, July 24, during Live! Casino’s Spontaneity event, where costumed movie characters, including Willy Wonka, Veruca Salt and an Oompa Loompa, passed out candy bars to the casino guests, with one of the bars containing a golden ticket. The ticket was found by Ricky Wykoff, who will return to the casino later this month for his chance to win the big prize.
Two other lucky guests, Janet Johnson and Deborah Smartnick, each found their own golden ticket. They too will return on Saturday, July 31, to claim their exciting prize and find out if they are the lucky recipient of the grand prize Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. With three tickets already found, only two remain for upcoming visitors to find.
The Golden Ticket giveaway is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
The giveaway spans the month of July, with the five golden ticket holders returning to the casino on July 31 for their one-in-five chance to win the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Even without a golden ticket, there are still ways to win, with Live! Rewards cardholders being able to earn entries all month for exciting prizes that will be given out on July 30-31. During the “Dompadedoo Power Hour,” cardholders can get 10 times the entries into the Pure Imagination Giveaway whenever they hear the famous “Oompa Loompa” song play in the casino at random throughout the month.
“Now that we are over halfway through our Willy Wonka event, we feel that the golden ticket hunt has really brought a new level of excitement and entertainment to the casino,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “We look forward to meeting our final two golden ticket holders, and hope that all our visitors enjoy the hunt.”
