Two people died in a Salem Township house fire along Route 819 early Sunday morning.
David J. Staats, 57, and Helena A. Staats, 84, were pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Witnesses contacted 911 after seeing the house on fire. The coroner’s office said firefighters found the house to be “fully involved” upon arriving on scene. State police said the entire house “was at a total loss.”
The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results, the coroner’s office said.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.
