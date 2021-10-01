Two Derry Area school directors were honored Thursday prior to a Derry Area School Board meeting with certificates of appreciation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
President David Krinock did the honors as he presented the certificate to fellow board member/vice president Nathan Doherty for 16 years of service.
Doherty joked that it “only felt like 24 years.”
Then, Doherty returned the favor by presenting Krinock with his own certificate of appreciation for 16 years of service, as well.
Once the meeting got started, school board members got down to business and unanimously approved a bid of $29,998 to Reaction Distributing, Inc. using capital project funds for the middle/high school trash compactor. Reaction was the lowest bidder with the two other bidders being Republic at $32,493.19 and BE Equipment at $36,929.
In other business, the board voted to:
• Accept the resignation of Amber Platt, Student Ag/Hort Complex manager, effective Aug. 31, 2021;
• Accept the resignation of Donna Karrh, PCA, effective Sept. 24, 2021;
• Accept the resignation of Cynthia Title-Love, custodian, for the purpose of retirement, effective Oct. 6, 2021;
• Approve the uncompensated absence of an employee from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, 2021;
• Approve an employee for a 12-week family medical leave to run concurrently with any available leaves, effective Aug. 31, 2021.
Although not originally on the agenda, the board also voted to approve the retirement separation and release agreement as part of the resignations/release/leaves section of the agenda. The agenda was published prior to the information being available.
In addition, there were several moves made with regards to employment, including the approval of:
• Alexis Farzati as Student Ag/Hort Complex manager for the 2021-22 school year at $7.25 per hour;
• Sarah Carrozza as extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the middle school, effective Sept. 14, 2021;
• The transfer of Darla Gundaker from a seven-hour Grandview custodian to a seven-hour high school custodian, effective Oct. 4, 2021;
• The transfer of Jason Gundaker from the high school pool midnight custodian to the high school/gym midnight custodian, effective Oct. 4, 2021;
• Kristin Spehar-Harteis as Title I — Summer Jump Start coordinator, at a stipend of $900 per year paid from Title I funds;
• Michelle Rachocki and Saveria Weimer as a personal care assistants for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
• Additions of Samantha Fuller, Janice Gebicki, Brie Prodanovich and Lauren Reitz to the substitute list for the 2021-22 school year.
For athletics, the board also approved Adam Redinger as game manager (retroactive to Aug. 31) and middle school girls basketball assistant coach for the 2021-22 school year. Jason Baker was also approved as junior high wrestling assistant coach for the 2021-22 school year, along with volunteers Dante Decario and Zach Polinsky.
In other business, the board approved:
• Exoneratoin of Zachary Andrew Kells from the 2020 Per-Capita Tax;
• Grandview Schoolwide Title 1 plan.
In addition, the sophomore class officers announced this year’s Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held Oct. 22 before Senior Night at the football game from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The dinner will include bread, salad, spaghetti with meatball and a dessert. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any class officer and at the door. To-go meals will be available.
The class officers are also accepting donations of gift baskets for a basket raffle during the event. Donations will be accepted until noon Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.