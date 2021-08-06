A man and woman have been charged by Latrobe police with selling a fatal dose of fentanyl and heroin to a Latrobe man, who ultimately died of an overdose in January, according to court documents.
Kevin B. Shaffer, 48, of Latrobe and Ayla M. Taylor, 24, of Greensburg face charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance related to the death of Michael Lee Schultheis, 63, of Latrobe.
Police were dispatched to Shaffer’s home on Jan. 14 after witnesses said they saw Schultheis and Shaffer unresponsive in the living room. According to court documents, police found Schultheis laying between a couch and recliner. He was deceased, according to Det. Sgt. Michael Wigand.
Police seized a cell phone, pack of cigarettes and three empty stamp bags marked “Hitler” in red ink near his body. Shaffer was revived by first responders using Narcan, an anti-overdose drug. Investigators questioned him at the scene and he said he didn’t remember doing any heroin. Although police found three full stamp bags of heroin in a couch where he had been sitting, Shaffer continued to maintain that he did not use heroin.
After investigators left the home at 8:54 a.m., police discovered that Shaffer sent a Facebook message instructing Taylor to delete all text messages between them due to the death investigation.
Taylor confirmed she had provided Shaffer with approximately 40 stamp bags, during an interview with Wigand, according to court documents. She said she and another man, who was not charged, drove to Monroeville to buy the heroin.
Taylor, who is formerly from Derry, told police when she delivered the heroin to Shaffer’s residence late on Jan. 13, she saw him hand some of the heroin to Schultheis.
Wigand reported that an autopsy revealed Schultheis had a combination of fentanyl, heroin, amphetamines, ethanol and cannabinoids in his system.
Police arrested Shaffer Monday and ordered him held in the county jail on $100,000 bond. Taylor was released after posting $25,000 unsecured bond after her arraignment Tuesday.
Neither Shaffer nor Taylor have any prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to online court records.
Preliminary hearings for Shaffer and Taylor are scheduled for Aug. 16.
