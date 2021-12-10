Two people are facing charges after police say they helped fugitive Ray A. Shelter Jr. hide and elude apprehension. Sheriff’s deputies and state police eventually took him into custody Tuesday when they discovered him hiding in a St. Clair Township mobile home, according to court documents.
The 37-year-old, who was acquitted in the 2015 killing of part-time St. Clair police officer Lloyd Reed, was wanted on a probation violation related to the case. In 2018, the jury found him guilty of theft and receiving stolen property, but not the homicide charge.
Prosecutors said Shetler failed a drug test and failed to appear for a Dec. 3 hearing. That day, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio signed a warrant for his arrest. He is now lodged in Westmoreland County Prison.
State troopers filed misdemeanor charges of hindering apprehension against Kenneth W. Krause, 56, the owner of the mobile home where Shetler was eventually apprehended on Tuesday. An identical charge was also filed against Keeley Shay Morgan, a 29-year-old New Florence woman who was inside the home when law enforcement discovered Shetler.
Both told authorities Shetler was not in the home. In court documents, Tpr. Daniel Poponick said Krause then gave police permission to search the residence, which is when he was found hiding in a bedroom under a futon covered with blankets.
Shetler was taken into custody, but not before he head-butted a sheriff’s deputy and had to be subdued by officers in a struggle that caused numerous injuries to Shetler. Police believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine as he continued to struggle with officers until he was forcibly taken into custody. Shetler was charged the next day with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
The deputy he head-butted suffered multiple injuries and was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and released. Shetler, meanwhile, was treated for facial fractures and underwent surgery at UPMC Mercy Hospital on Wednesday. After being released from the hospital, Shetler was taken to the county prison.
Krause and Morgan haven’t yet been arraigned on their charges.
Shetler was found not guilty of first- and third-degree murder after a six-day trial in 2018. He was accused of shooting Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, on Nov. 28, 2015, when Reed came to Shetler’s New Florence home responding to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance made by Shetler’s live-in girlfriend.
Witnesses claimed that Shetler was holding a rifle when Reed approached and demanded he drop his weapon. After Shetler refused, Reed fired six times. Shetler fired three rounds from the rifle, one of which, struck and killed Reed. He maintained throughout the trial that he did not know Reed was an officer.
Shetler fled after the shooting, swimming across the Conemaugh River and disposing of his clothes and the firearm in a ditch on a power plant’s property. He was arrested by police after a six-hour manhunt.
Although he was acquitted of the murder charge, the jury did find him guilty of stealing a vehicle during his getaway and sentenced him to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation.
