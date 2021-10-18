Two men were arrested this month in separate incidents during the Fort Ligonier Days festival in Ligonier.
According to police, Ethan St. Clair Hall, 29, of Ridgeway, Va. was arrested after he was found visibly drunk leaning on a street sign pole on Oct. 12. Police discovered the man was armed with a 9mm handgun and brass knuckles when he reached for the gun as he was being processed by police.
Ligonier Valley police disarmed the suspect and he was charged with aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapons, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, simple assault and making terroristic threats after the incident that started just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to court documents.
Police also seized a pair of brass knuckles Hall was carrying when they searched him after taking the gun away.
According to police, they noticed Hall holding himself up against a sign pole at North Fairfield Street at Bank Alley. He smelled of alcohol and was swaying back and forth as they tried to obtain his identification. Eventually, he was taken to the nearby police station for processing, which is when Hall became combative and began reaching for his waistband prior to being handcuffed. Officers seized the handgun from his waistband and the brass knuckles were found in a front pants pocket.
According to police, Hall kicked an officer as he was being put in a holding cell and threatened to “kill his whole family,” according to court documents. After spending the night in the county jail, he was released Sunday on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20, however it has been rescheduled for Dec. 3.
Another man, Keith R. Long, 34, of Unity Township, was also arrested Oct. 12 after he was found drunk outside of the Wicked Googly bar on West Main Street. Long was charged with public drunkenness, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and simple assault after he threatened to punch a female bartender inside who asked him to leave the bar.
According to court documents, Long became physical with officers trying to get his identification. Officers eventually had to take Long to the ground, handcuff and arrest him. He was ordered to jail on $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20, but also has been rescheduled for Dec. 3.
