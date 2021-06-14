Two arrested as troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine, heroin in New Stanton

Members of a special Pennsylvania State Police drug task force on Thursday made two arrests after seizing $1 million worth of cocaine and heroin at a New Stanton motel.
Jah Zhanee Sutton, 27, of Pittsburgh is charged with 18 drug delivery and possession counts. Sutton is in Westmoreland County Prison without bond.
Members of the Troop A Community Enforcement Team (TACET) observed Sutton “exhibit several indicators of being involved in the distribution/transport of illegal narcotics” around 10:40 a.m. Thursday outside of the Fairfield Inn, according to TACET supervisor Cpl. John Isoldi.
After a short period of time, troopers observed a white Chevrolet Malibu pulling up to the side entrance of the hotel with a man opening the trunk. Troopers saw Sutton exiting the hotel carrying a large red bag which she secured in the trunk and entered the vehicle for a brief time before returning to the hotel.
The operator of the vehicle, Devell D. Christian, 31, of White Oak, then pulled out of the parking area. When Christian observed a marked state police cruiser, he had a distinct change in his driving actions. Isoldi reported that Christian drastically altered his path of travel, abruptly parked, exited and began walking away from the car. This happened simultaneously as a traffic stop was being initiated for visible equipment violations.
Christian was identified and was “visibly nervous and provided an implausible account of events,” Isoldi said. Christian had an extensive criminal history relative to prior drug and firearm offenses. Penn Township police arrived and a K9 performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle which alerted troopers to the presence of the odor of narcotics. The vehicle was seized and towed to PSP Greensburg pending the application of a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine and approximately 300 bricks of heroin.
Christian was charged on Friday with 10 counts of drug delivery, possession and traffic-related complaints, according to online court dockets.
Further investigation led investigators to a second-story room rented to Sutton, who answered the door which provided plain view evidence of narcotics to troopers. The room was cleared for safety and Sutton was placed in custody. An additional warrant was granted for the room which resulted in the seizure of five additional kilograms of suspected cocaine.
Troop A TACET, Troop A Vice, Greensburg Patrol, Crime, Forensic Services Unit (FSU), and Westmoreland County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Agencies were all involved in the arrest.
HIDTA is a federal program promoting state, county and local law enforcement to crack down in areas known for a high volume of drug movement. TACET, formed in 2017, aims to make the community safer through vigilant self-initiated patrol efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.