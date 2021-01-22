Tusay enjoying role as Latrobe Art Center's new executive director

Michael Tusay has switched from artifacts to artwork.
The 27-year-old is in his third week as Latrobe Art Center’s new executive director, after he spent nearly three years as museum facilitator at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Between his prior job experience and education, Tusay said he’s found himself “kind of bouncing back and forth between the art world and the history world.”
Tusay has replaced previous art center executive director Lauren Koker, who started her new role as Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor executive director at the end of last year.
He met Koker when he began working at Bushy Run Battlefield while she was a volunteer there.
The art center’s assistant director Joe Bellack served as interim executive director until Tusay was hired. While Bellack has been helping Tusay transition into the position, Tusay said he has still been in contact with Koker “from time to time” while starting his new role.
“I’ve been asking her questions when I need help or anything like that,” he said. “And she’s been a big help to me so far.”
An Irwin native, Tusay graduated from Norwin High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College where he studied history and archaeology and culture of the ancient Near East and Mediterranean. He also received a master’s in history and public history from Duquesne University.
His education suggests history is Tusay’s passion, but he said, “My passion lies in museum work and promoting the arts and culture to the public in various ways.”
Thus, his new role as the art center’s executive director fulfills that passion, he said.
Tusay previously worked as art handler at The Frick Pittsburgh and interned at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyo.
“I’ve always had an interest in art and working in this kind of environment,” Tusay said of his new role.
It was while Tusay was museum facilitator at Bushy Run Battlefield when he discovered an interest for outreach, programming and event planning.
When he saw the position open at the art center, he said, “I knew that was a very large part of what this role was comprised of.”
“I thought this might be a good fit then,” he said. “A little bit different from what I was used to, but not totally out of my wheelhouse. So, I just decided to give it a try and go for it.”
While he is “still getting the hang of things” and discovering what the art center has to offer, he added, “I would say one of my goals, generally speaking, is just to expand the role of the art center in the community and really build more community relationships and partnerships. … The more community partners banding together, the more I can get done and benefit Latrobe as a whole.”
Latrobe Art Center was founded in 2002. It offers a variety of artwork, classes and education programs, workshops, events, community gatherings and more.
The art center, located at 819 Ligonier St., is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Ricolita’s Cafe is open during weekday hours.
The art center is also a membership gallery, which provides the opportunity for artists to display and market their work throughout the year, according to its website.
Tusay is looking forward to working with those local artists.
“I love connecting with people, especially other creative minds and artists and visual artists and whatnot,” he said. “The more artists we have here, the more opportunities the art center has to expand and grow in different ways.”
He is also looking to expand the art center’s offering of programs and workshops — opening it to new art forms.
Though, laughing, he said he never considered himself a professional artist “by any means,” he does consider himself to be artistic. He feels most comfortable with a pencil and paper.
Tusay lives in Irwin with his wife, Kyley, and their dog, Milo.
