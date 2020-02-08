A Penn Hills woman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday after state police alleged she was transporting heroin valued at more than $500,000 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.
Troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Fusion traveling west on the turnpike near milepost 80 in Mount Pleasant Township around 1:30 p.m. after spotting the vehicle switching lanes erratically, according to court documents.
The driver, Sarena Virginia Howard, 34, was acting nervous and consented to a search of the vehicle, Tpr. Glenn Adams reported in an affidavit of probable cause.
Police learned her driver’s license was suspended and during a search of the vehicle discovered 550 bricks of suspected heroin in a black backpack in the back seat.
Howard was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Herbert G. Mitchell Jr., according to court records, and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond.
She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 20.
