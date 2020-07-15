The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists traveling south on Route 119 that the entrance ramp to New Stanton Interchange, Exit 75, in New Stanton will be closed each night for approximately two weeks.
Beginning tonight, July 15, the ramp carrying southbound traffic from Route 119 to New Stanton Interchange will be closed nightly starting at 7 p.m. and reopen at approximately 6 a.m. each day until July 25. These times are subject to change based on weather conditions.
The posted detour is:
- I-70 West toward New Stanton/Washington PA;
- Take the Hunker Exit, 57A;
- Follow the posted detour signs through the round-a-bouts to re-enter I-70 east;
- Follow signs to I-76 to enter the Turnpike.
This closure is needed to allow crews to safely make repairs to the entrance ramp.
