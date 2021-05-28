HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) projects more than 2.1 million motorists will be traveling the Turnpike over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
This is almost 1 million more than last year, which had a tally of 1.2 million during the same holiday period.
“While many of our customers are returning to the roadway after more than a year, we are seeing concerning trends showing that many who are driving now are forgetting their safe-driving behaviors,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “Motorists are driving at excessive speeds, as well as using their cellphones more frequently and for longer periods of time.
“As the summer season begins, we want to reinforce safe-driving behaviors. Please put your phones down so you won’t be tempted to respond to a text or call while driving. Also be alert to your speed and what is happening on, and along, the roadway. Speeding coupled with distracted driving is a highly dangerous combination that, unfortunately, we are now seeing as a more frequent occurrence.”
“As motorists travel this holiday weekend, their focus should remain on the roadway to avoid tragic outcomes,” Corporal Holly Reber-Billings of the PA State Police’s Troop T said. “Troop T wants everyone to have a safe and happy Memorial Day. Since we do expect more traffic this holiday weekend, our troopers will be working hard to keep you safe. Please do your part to reduce traffic incidents by giving driving your full attention.”
The PA Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system helping to assure travelers get safely to their destinations, responding to travelers in need of assistance and taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors.
The PTC projects 718,000 vehicles to travel the PA Turnpike today, Friday, May 28, another 523,000 vehicles Saturday, 454,000 vehicles on Sunday and 487,000 vehicles Monday.
To help accommodate holiday traffic, the Turnpike suspended maintenance work to have all available lanes open in each direction beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27 through 11 p.m. Monday, May 31.
The Turnpike no longer uses cash or credit cards on its ticket system.
All tolls are assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program, as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.
With PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass through.
The registered vehicle owner receives an invoice, within 30 days, for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.
Motorists using any of the Turnpike’s service plazas may experience service delays as fewer food concepts are available.
This is because of lower staffing levels related to the pandemic. Fully vaccinated patrons are not required to wear masks in the service plazas. This policy aligns with recent CDC changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.