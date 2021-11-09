Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents stopped a West Virginia woman after discovering a loaded handgun among her carry-on items at the security checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Nov. 4.
The handgun was loaded with four bullets.
According to the TSA, it was sixth handgun officers have caught at the Unity Township airport so far this year, which is twice as many as discovered in 2019 when significantly more people flew into the airport prior to travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
Once the gun was discovered, TSA alerted Westmoreland County Park Police officers, who took possession of the gun and questioned the woman, who was from Morgantown, West Virginia.
A TSA news release didn’t identify the woman. She now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for carrying the gun into a security checkpoint.
Those fines can range from a $3,000 to $13,910 civil penalty to travelers who have loaded guns and gun parts with them. Those penalties can stretch into thousands of dollars contingent on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.
The fines apply to both those who have a concealed gun permit or those that do not. A concealed carry permit does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, according to the TSA.
The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If the individual who brings the gun into the security checkpoint is a member of TSA PreCheck, that person could lose their TSA PreCheck® privileges.
According to the TSA, when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the incident can be resolved and this can delay travelers from getting to their gates. This is particularly difficult in a small airport like APR.
According to the TSA, guns caught at APR checkpoints from 2017 to 2021 include two each year for 2017 and 2018; one in 2019, and six so far in 2021 (as of Nov. 8, 2021).
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.
The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019.
In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.
