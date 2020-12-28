TSA installs shields at Palmer airport for added COVID-19 protection

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township for added protection to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The agency said in a news release that the protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podiums, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.
“Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is just the first airport in Pennsylvania other than Philadelphia to receive the protective shields,” said Karen Keys Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “They will continue to be installed at Pennsylvania airports into the spring. The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees. These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”
Aside from the shields, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport requires mask-wearing in the terminal building and earlier this year, the facility added an ultraviolet light system that removes bacteria out of the air that gets pumped into the terminal.
TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.
These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.
Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance, as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.
For more information about TSA’s response to COVID-19, visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.