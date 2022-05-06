TSA at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport stops man with loaded gun

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport prevented a Blair County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday morning.
The man, whose name was not released by TSA, was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets. He told officials that the gun belonged to his wife, with whom he was traveling. The couple reside in Hollidaysburg.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said TSA employs roughly 20-30 officers at the airport, with roughly half part-time.
“The TSA takes care of any firearms violations themselves,” Monzo said. “There are quite a bit of TSA signs in the airport warning about having firearms. People have to be careful because they could face a big fine.”
According to a press release provided by TSA, when the officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the police were alerted and did not allow the couple to travel with the gun.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Not knowing that you’re carrying a deadly weapon is inexcusable.”
TSA officers detected six firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Additionally, they detected one in 2020, three in 2019, two in 2018 and two in 2017.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86% were loaded.
Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints delay travelers from getting to their gates.
