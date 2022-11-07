Vehicles began pouring into Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Saturday afternoon as attendees of the “Save America” rally waited in a long line to see and hear Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, and former President Donald Trump.
Despite being at the end of a long line, Latrobe resident Kristen Klunk and her son Jacob were still excited at the prospect of seeing the politicians speak at their first MAGA rally.
“We’ve never been to a MAGA rally. We missed the first two that came around so we’re just excited to be here and hoping to get in but we’re at the very end of a very long line,” Kristen said.
Also joining them in line was Kristen’s nephew Thomas Smetanka, a Navy veteran and 2010 Greater Latrobe graduate who came to visit his hometown for the first time since joining the Navy to attend the rally.
“I love that they’re coming in and there’s a big support, big following,” he said. “I mean, there’s a line out the door so it’s very nice. It’s my first time coming back here to my hometown so it’s really nice to see the turnout they have, definitely post COVID.”
Introductions urging attendees to vote and vote Republican on Tuesday were made by Pennsylvania state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, followed by U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson and John Joyce. But by the time Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Carrie DelRosso, was introducing running mate Mastriano and wife Rebecca on stage, there was standing room only. Once again, Mastriano stressed his promise that if he is elected, on his first day in office, “woke is broke” and he will repeal masking and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Senate candidate Oz followed Mastriano and relayed to attendees that his time in medicine had taught him to listen to his patients and those he spoke to, and that when elected, he would listen to the people. He followed with reminders of his support for the Second Amendment and modernizing health care while making it more affordable.
The crowd waited in anticipation for former President Donald Trump to arrive on his private Boeing 757 aircraft, nicknamed “Trump Force One,” which touched down around 7 p.m. Trump received a standing ovation as he disembarked and made his way to the stage. Attendees, some of whom had waited in line since 9 a.m., were anxiously awaiting Trump’s speech to see if he would announce in Unity Township that he was going to be running for president again.
After opening his speech with stories from his presidency and showing off polls predicting the 2024 Republican nominee and presidential election results from numerous states such as North Carolina, Oklahoma and Nevada, he suggested that he will soon be announcing another run for president.
“I’m just going to tell you, I’m not going to say it right now, but I’m telling you…” he said, followed by cheers and the crowd egging him on to formally announce his plans. He resisted, saying instead “So everybody, I promise you, in the very next, very very very short period of time, you’re going to be so happy.”
After the rally concluded, attendees seemed to support his choice.
“He doesn’t want all of that attention on him, he wants it on Dr. Oz and Mastriano, and also other Republicans who are running in the state of PA. I think it’s going to be coming in maybe a week or two,” said Christian Booth, who traveled from Benton to attend Saturday’s rally.
Adele Karabinos from Brentwood seemed to agree.
“I think that he wants to see how the midterms go; I think that’s his strategy,” she said. “We’ll know soon enough Tuesday. It will all work out, I’m sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.