Supporters of President Donald Trump are planning to gather Saturday outside Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg to protest the results of this month’s presidential election.
Trump supporters have organized a “1776 Rally for Election Integrity” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse. The event will include speakers, elected officials and patriotic songs, according to organizers.
Trump and his supporters have claimed widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania and other states, and Trump has filed legal challenges surrounding election results. Many of those lawsuits have been thrown out of courtrooms after no evidence surfaced to support the claims of election fraud.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by nearly 82,000 votes, according to the latest unofficial totals from the Associated Press.
Major media outlets including the Associated Press called the race in Pennsylvania for Biden on Nov. 7. Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes are projected to give Biden enough to secure the White House.
The “1776 Rally For Election Integrity” could overlap with a Black Lives Matter rally planned for 1:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square. Activists for the Black Lives Matter movement have been holding rallies there regularly for several months.
