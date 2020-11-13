Western Pennsylvania supporters of President Donald Trump are set to join others in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 14, for planned “Million MAGA March” and “March for Trump” events.
Both events are planned to start at Freedom Plaza and proceed to the White House, according to online and social media event details.
According to trumpmarch.com, the March for Trump event begins at noon as a “massive march and rally urging President Trump not to concede.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) is among the featured speakers for the event, according to the website.
A bus for Trump supporters was reportedly being organized to depart from the New Stanton area.
