Not even waiting nearly five-and-a-half hours in a torrential downpour could deter supporters of former President Donald Trump from showing up during a Friday night rally at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant Township.
The event was for Trump to campaign for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, and the 45th president of the United States encouraged his constituents to vote for Oz, but the crowd hung onto every word that came out of Trump’s mouth.
“It’s great to be back in this beautiful commonwealth with thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots,” Trump said to massive cheers. “Six months from now, the people of Pennsylvania are going to vote to fire the radical left Democrats and you are going to send Dr. Oz to fight for you in the U.S. Senate, and you are going to elect an incredible slate of true, American-first patriots to Congress.”
Oz has been labeled a RINO (Republican In Name Only) by his opponents in the race, namely David McCormick, but Oz hopes Trump’s endorsement will put him over the top.
“Do we love President Trump, Pennsylvania?” Oz asked. “Has Joe Biden made us miss him even more? The only thing Joe Biden has built back better is the Republican party. President Trump sees the shining city on the hill. The rest of the world is watching us. It means the world that you are here, sir. God bless you and thank you for the endorsement.”
Trump called McCormick a “liberal Wall Street Republican” who wanted his endorsement, but the former president said he couldn’t do it.
“My friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is a great man,” Trump said. “He has taken a lot of horrible, unfair and untrue shots. These are Wall Street people. They are spending millions of dollars and treating him unfairly. He is running to save our country from the radical left lunatics and maniacs.”
Trump praised Oz for believing in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and said the celebrity physician will not only win in the primary election May 17 but defeat the Democratic candidate in November.
“Dr. Oz is in love with our country,” Trump said. “He is supported by Sean Hannity, and we all love Sean Hannity, Rick Perry and he is supported by me. He will stop the Democratic socialists and communists.”
Trump-endorsed candidates have done well in other state’s primary elections.
“Earlier this week, our movement had a series of blockbuster victories in Ohio and Indiana,” Trump said. “We nominated an amazing group of MAGA patriots to fight for us in November. Every single candidate that I endorsed won their primaries on Tuesday. They went 22-0, and in Texas a couple of weeks ago, we went 33-0, so we have a total record of 55-0.”
Trump said his movement has changed the face of the Republican party and the party is now for the working people. He also said that, with regret, the MAGA movement has a new theme, which is “Save America.”
Trump attacked the Democratic party, and his No. 1 target was the Biden-Harris Administration. He criticized Biden for the increase in gas prices, border patrol and the war in the Ukraine. Trump said Biden is “shaking hands with thin air” and surrounded by people that are very smart, but also vicious and hate the United States. He said Biden needs to take a cognitive test and a video was shown of Biden tripping up the steps of Air Force One and having difficulty speaking in interviews and speeches.
“Joe Biden should take a cognitive test and release the results for the entire world to see,” Trump said. “I did it because I got tired of these fake stories by these fake reporters.”
The former real estate mogul blamed the Biden Administration for the war in the Ukraine.
“He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) didn’t look at Ukraine when I was there,” Trump said. “It would have never happened, 100%, if I was there. They don’t know how to deal with Vladimir Putin.”
Trump said all the Democratic party knows how to do is rig elections and they will raise taxes. He stated that his tax cut was the largest in the history of the United States.
Former rival Hillary Clinton was brought into Trump’s speech, and the crowd chanted “Lock her up” when the former president asked how crooked his opponent was for the 2016 election.
Political opponents were not the only ones Trump bashed, as he called actor Alec Baldwin, who did a parody of Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” a “sick puppy,” and asked the crowd if Baldwin pulled the trigger in a reference to Baldwin’s possible involvement in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”
Trump called “Saturday Night Live” a “horrible show.”
“I think he’s (Baldwin) a sick person,” Trump said. “I’ve watched him. He’s psycho. Something happened. That’s a strange thing.”
Trump not only brought Oz on stage, but asked John Joyce (U.S. Rep. 13th Congressional District), Mike Kelly (U.S. Rep. 16th Congressional District), Guy Reschenthaler (U.S. Rep. 14th Congressional District), Fred Keller (U.S. Rep. 12th Congressional District), Alex Mooney (U.S. Rep. from West Virginia 2nd Congressional District), Jim Bognet (candidate for U.S. Rep. 8th Congressional District), Stacy Garrity (Pa. state treasurer), and Dinesh D’Souza, who is the director of “2000 Mules,” which is a documentary alleging ballot fraud in the 2020 election.
“If the movie world were legit, he’d get every award you could possibly get,” said Trump about D’Souza’s film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.