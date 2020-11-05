It’s been two days since Election Day, and neither President Donald Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden have amassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.
Votes are still being tallied in key battleground states — including Pennsylvania — that will determine which candidate wins the White House.
But in Westmoreland County, Trump is headed for another landslide victory.
All 307 precincts in Westmoreland County have reported their election night results, according to the county’s election results website, while mail-in ballots continue to be counted.
As of Bulletin press time, Trump received 127,316 votes to Biden’s 69,110 in the county, while Libertarian Jo Jorgensen earned 2,251 votes.
All figures are based on unofficial totals.
The president claimed 63.9% of ballots cast in Westmoreland County, while Biden captured 34.7% and Jorgensen took 1.1%.
Trump won roughly 10,800 more votes in the county than he did in the 2016 presidential race, but Biden also captured about 9,400 more than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did four years ago.
So far in Pennsylvania, Trump has won 3,206,764 (50.8%) votes to Biden’s 3,030,266 (48%), while Jorgensen took 72,203 (1.2%), according to unofficial totals from the state’s election returns website on Thursday morning.
The winner of Pennsylvania will claim 20 electoral votes — a key victory in claiming the presidency.
In the state’s race for attorney general, Democrat incumbent Josh Shapiro held a narrow lead Thursday morning with 3,051,329 votes statewide (49.1%), while Republican Heather Heidelbaugh had 2,989,345 (48.1%). Libertarian Daniel Wassmer won 110,108 (1.8%) votes, and Green Party challenger Richard L. Weiss had 62,340 (1%).
In Westmoreland County, Heidelbaugh earned 112,283 votes (57%), while Shapiro collected 40.7% with 80,167 votes. Wassmer had 3,221 votes (1.6%), while Weiss totaled 1,364 (0.7%).
Republican Timothy DeFoor held a lead in Pennsylvania’s race for auditor general as of press time with 3,158,366 votes (51.2%). Democrat Nina Ahmad took 2,746,766 (44.56%), while Libertarian Jennifer Moore had 189,619 (3.1%) and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison showed 69,671 (1.1%).
Westmoreland County voters cast 122,041 ballots (62.5%) for DeFoor, while Ahmad received 65,536 (33.6%). Moore got 5,780 (3%) votes from county voters, while 1,675 (0.9%) votes were cast for Faison as of early Thursday.
The winner will take the seat of Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state’s current auditor general whose term ends in January. DePasquale did not pursue another term as auditor general and is seeking election as U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.
Republican Stacy L. Garrity maintained a lead in the race for state treasurer with 3,115,543 votes (50.5%), while incumbent Democratic Joe Torsella, seeking a ion, received 2,848,277 (46.2%) votes, as of early Thursday. Libertarian Joe Soloski won 135,974 ballots (2.2%) and Timothy Runkle of the Green Party had 72,253 (1.2%).
Garrity also is winning in Westmoreland County with 120,539 ballots (61.7%) counted so far. Toresella, meanwhile, received 68,886 votes (35.3%), and Soloski tallied 4,164 (2.1%), while Runkle posted 1,721 (0.9%).
Republican Rep. John Joyce rolled to a second term in the state’s sprawling 13th Congressional District with a convincing victory against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley, per unofficial results.
With 84% of precincts reporting as of press time, Joyce garnered 255,514 votes (74%) to Rowley’s 89,586 (26%) throughout the district.
In Westmoreland County, Joyce also cruised to victory with all precincts reporting, earning 15,420 votes (69.9%) compared to Rowley’s 6,609 votes (29.9%).
The 13th Congressional District covers parts or all of 10 counties, including the Westmoreland County communities of Bolivar, Derry, Fairfield, Ligonier, New Alexandria, New Florence and portions of Unity Township.
Joyce is a dermatologist and internist who resides in Altoona. Rowley, a retired FBI special agent from Donegal Township, was running for public office for the first time.
In the 14th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Guy Reschenthaler soundly defeated Democrat Bill Marx of Delmont, per unofficial results. With 94% of precincts reporting, Reschenthaler netted 228,121 votes (67%) throughout the district — which covers most of Westmoreland County, as well Fayette, Greene and Washington counties — compared to Marx’s 113,662 votes (33%).
With all precincts reporting in Westmoreland County, Reschenthaler netted 113,547 votes (65.2%) and Marx 60,205 votes (34.6%).
Republican state Sen. Kim Ward cruised to a fourth term in the 39th District, beating Democratic challenger Tay Waltenbaugh, per unofficial results with all precincts reporting. She earned 90,899 (67.9%) votes compared to Waltenbaugh’s 42,761 votes (31.9) within the district, which covers parts of Westmoreland County.
In the state’s 41st District, Sen. Joe Pittman (80,858 votes, 80%) had little trouble in his re-election campaign against Democrat Anthony J. DeLoreto (20,657 votes, 20%), per unofficial results with 77% of district precincts reporting.
In Westmoreland County, the 41st District race was slightly more contested, with Pittman earning 14,405 votes (65.5%) over DeLoreto’s 7,562 votes (34.4%), with all precincts reporting.
In the 55th District, longtime Democrat state Rep. Joseph R. Petrarca was losing to Republican challenger Jason Silvis, per unofficial results posted as of press time.
Petrarca, vying for his 14th term in office, had earned 14,021 votes compared to Silvis’ 15,855 throughout the district, which covers parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
In Westmoreland County, Petrarca earned 12,924 votes (47.7%) with all precincts reporting, compared to Silvis’ 14,124 votes (52.1%).
Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo, seeking re-election, defeated Democrat Robert Prah Jr. for the 58th District in the state House. According to unofficial county results, Davanzo garnered 20,078 votes (63.4%) compared to Prah’s 11,514 votes (36.4%) with all precincts reporting.
State Rep. Eric Nelson, running for the 57th District, and Rep. Mike Reese, running for the 59th District, each cruised to re-election as unopposed Republicans.
Reese earned a total of 31,401 votes throughout the district, which covers parts of Westmoreland and Somerset counties. In Westmoreland County, Reese netted 24,776 votes (97.3%) with all precincts reporting.
Nelson, meanwhile, earned 27,964 votes (95.7%) in his Westmoreland County-based district with all precincts reporting.
