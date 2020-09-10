President Donald Trump will spend Sept. 11 attending a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Democratic challenger Joe Biden is also planning a visit to Shanksville on the day 40 passengers and crew members were killed aboard Flight 93 when the plane was hijacked and crashed in a field on Sept. 11, 2001, in Stonycreek Township, his campaign announced last week.
Biden is expected to visit with his wife, Jill, though it is unclear whether their visit to Shanksville will overlap with the president’s.
Trump will attend a 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance” co-hosted by the National Parks Service that is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and other dignitaries are also expected to attend the observance, closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The names of each of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the “Bells of Remembrance” from Memorial Plaza, according to the agency’s website.
Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told the Associated Press that the president and first lady Melania Trump will visit the site “to honor and remember the lives lost” on Sept. 11, 2001. The president is expected to speak, the AP reported.
The National Parks Service partnered with EarthCam to livestream the observance. The NPS is encouraging visitors to take advantage of the livestream link available at www.nps.gov/flni.
The Flight 93 National Memorial will open to the public at the conclusion of the ceremony. To provide increased access, the Visitor Center will remain open until 7 p.m. During peak hours the Visitor Center may delay entry to limit overcrowding and to ensure space for social distancing.
Three other planes hijacked on 9/11 were crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.