A gathering of President Donald Trump’s supporters will rally once again outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg to protest the results of the November election.
The day kicks off with a motorcade parade leaving the Trump House in Unity Township around 1-1:30 p.m., organizer Tony Naples of Mt. Pleasant Township said. The rally in Greensburg, from 2-4 p.m., will feature patriotic songs and several speakers, including former Republican congressional candidate Dr. Rick Saccone.
Saturday’s rally will serve the same purpose as the “1776 Rally for Election Integrity” held Nov. 21 in Greensburg, Naples said.
More than 200 backers of Trump attended that rally.
“It’s a patriotic celebration,” Naples said. “It is for our president for election integrity, but this is to gather as Americans — all colors, all creeds — and get together and be proud to be an American.”
Naples expects about 100 cars to participate in the motorcade, which will take protesters from the Trump House into Greensburg via Route 30. He said there are plans to hold similar rallies every other weekend.
“It’s to protest the election result, but it’s also to be proud to be an American and assemble peacefully,” Naples said.
President-elect Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. The state certified Biden as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
The win provided Biden with 20 electoral votes to put him over the 270 needed, leading the Associated Press to declare him the president-elect four days after Election Day. Biden has collected 306 overall electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
Trump and his supporters have claimed widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania and other states. Trump has filed legal challenges surrounding election results, but many of them have been thrown out of courtrooms after no evidence surfaced to support the claims of election fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.