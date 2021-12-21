A 32-year-old man from Brownsville, Fayette County, was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision along Route 22 in Salem Township, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Ian C. Praster Sr. was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. by deputy coroner Sean Hribal at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and East Pittsburgh Street, according to Coroner Kenneth Bacha.
Bacha said Praster was driving a tractor-trailer truck westbound when he struck a tri-axle dump truck from behind at the intersection.
The cause of his death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the thorax. The manner of death was ruled accidental.
State police from the Kiski Valley station investigated the crash. Lantz Funeral Home in Uniontown is in charge of arrangements.
