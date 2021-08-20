The 14th annual Truck, Car and Equipment Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the New Alexandria Lions demolition derby grounds, located near the intersection of routes 119 and 22 in Salem Township.
The event will feature big rigs, classic cars, hot rods, pickup and monster trucks, farm tractors, fire trucks, work trucks, military vehicles, trailers, equipment vehicles and motorcycles.
The free event will be held rain or shine. For more details, visit www.WattsTruckCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.