Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) recently presented a $600 check to the Westmoreland Food Bank to help those in area communities in need of food.
Through its annual, fall meat raffle, TU gave away seven $250 gift cards to either Werry’s Provisions meat market in Scottdale or Walmart. TU members sold over 700 raffle tickets at $10 each to friends and family members throughout Westmoreland County. The winning numbers were drawn Nov. 17, and the gift cards were delivered shortly thereafter. TU donated 10% of the raffle profits to the food bank.
“We are grateful to Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited for once again choosing the Westmoreland Food Bank as their charity of choice for this amazing fundraiser,” said Jennifer Miller, chief executive officer at the food bank. “We are grateful as well to all who supported it. In this time of uncertainty with inflation and gas prices as they are, we need people and organizations such as this to give a hand up to their neighbors in need. This is, indeed, what they have done.”
“This is an easy way for our chapter to raise unrestricted funds for community, school and local stream projects,” said Larry Myers, TU president. “It’s an opportunity for all of our 500-plus members to get involved in fundraising with minimal effort.”
Trout Unlimited also thanks its partner, Werry’s Provision, for promoting their raffle on their Facebook page and selling tickets at their market. Their market is easy to find near Overton just off Route 119.
“We gave away one gift card for every 100 tickets sold, which are really good odds,” Myers said. “Knowing that each ticket purchased helps those in need of food makes the selling very easy. There are many families in our communities who could use a helping hand, and the raffle is a simple means for us to provide that support.”
For more information about Forbes Trail chapter activities, and to view photos of recent events, visit their website at www.forbestrailtu.org.
