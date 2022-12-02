Trout Unlimited donates to Westmoreland Food Bank

Shown are Denny Hess, Trout Unlimited vice president; Larry Myers, Trout Unlimited president; Jennifer Miller, Westmoreland Food Bank chief executive officer; Ron Rodgers, Trout Unlimited treasurer; Monty Murty, Trout Unlimited past president, and Scott Minster, Trout Unlimited secretary.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) recently presented a $600 check to the Westmoreland Food Bank to help those in area communities in need of food.

Through its annual, fall meat raffle, TU gave away seven $250 gift cards to either Werry’s Provisions meat market in Scottdale or Walmart. TU members sold over 700 raffle tickets at $10 each to friends and family members throughout Westmoreland County. The winning numbers were drawn Nov. 17, and the gift cards were delivered shortly thereafter. TU donated 10% of the raffle profits to the food bank.

