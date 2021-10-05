Military veterans from across southwest Pennsylvania enjoyed beautiful fall weather Saturday catching trout as part of the annual Veterans Service Program, sponsored by Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU).
Nearly 100 veterans, Boy Scouts and volunteers participated in this year’s event, which coincidently wrapped up TU’s National Trout Week. Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club in Derry Township hosted this year’s event. Project Healing Waters, Fly Fishing Inc., an annual partner, invited many of their members from the Pittsburgh region, some of whom tie their own flies and build their own fly rods. Boy Scout Troops 465 and 305 and Cub Scout Troop 305 grilled and served lunch to all participants. The event was free to all who attended.
“Events like today’s are very important to our veterans, especially after being isolated during the pandemic,” said Amanda Thompson, PHW’s Pittsburgh Program Lead. “Veterans rely on other veterans for support and understanding, so bringing them together for a fun day of fishing is very special to them.”
The organization says fishing can be used as effective therapy for healing the body and soul.
Some of the veterans at Saturday’s event were accomplished fishers, while others were trying it for the first time. TU and PHW provided mentors and fishing equipment for anyone in need.
Free door prizes of fly rod and reel combos, a rainbow trout print, and gift baskets were raffled to veterans and scouts. Lowe’s donated bottled water and Gatorade for everyone. The event was free to participants.
“As the sun began to set and our day came to an end, I heard nothing but compliments about the event,” Kingston club board member Jeff Uschak said. “Words can’t describe how great the day was. Thanks to all who helped make this a memorable event! Our doors are open and the welcome mat is out for October 2022.”
TU thanks its partners, scouts, volunteers and sponsors for supporting the annual event. If you know of a veteran who you think might be interested in joining us next fall, please have them contact the club.
For more information about Forbes Trail Chapter activities and to view photos of the event, visit www.forbestrailtu.org.
