Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited held its annual membership meeting Oct. 5 at the Nimick Family Education Center in Ligonier Township.
The meeting included the election of officers and directors. Forbes Trail also used the event to recognize several outstanding members for their service. The chapter has a selection of formal awards they present to TU members and other individuals and businesses from the community.
The chapter recognizes businesses in the area that have worked closely with TU to support its mission. This year’s winner of the Ed Bordas Memorial Business Support Award is the new PA Fly Co. tackle shop, owned and operated by TU Director Doug Yocabet. The shop is located on top of Three Mile Hill east of Mount Pleasant on state Route 31. Yocabet has opened his shop for monthly chapter meetings in the classroom portion of the facility. TU has partnered with PA Fly Co. on fly tying classes for ladies and youth, community events and special TU activities. It’s a symbiotic relationship being able to support each other while they meet the needs of the members and the community, TU officials said.
The Russ Mowry Memorial Silver Trout Award is reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in volunteering their time and talents. This year’s award goes to Ron Miller of Latrobe. Miller has volunteered an incredible amount of time working on the chapter’s Coldwater Conservation Plan for Linn Run, assisting with stream conservation programs as well as fly tying and fly-fishing activities with area schools.
Miller helps with TU’s annual fishing event for military veterans and leads a group of volunteers to help Linn Run State Park and state forest staff treat hemlock trees for the invasive Woolly Adelgid that is threatening the forest. Ron has raised the bar for all of us who volunteer their time pursuing TU’s mission in the communities.
TU also saluted one of its members who has served the chapter as secretary for over two decades. Scott Minster from Latrobe has managed the website, TU newsletters, fundraisers and designed promotional materials for chapter events. TU newsletters recently won an award and special recognition from PA TU Council thanks to Minster’s efforts. His pro bono services saves the chapter thousands of dollars each year.
And while Minster records the minutes of every meeting, he still finds time to volunteer his services on TU’s Linn Run studies, annual military fishing event and other community activities. To recognize his special service, Minster was presented with a life membership in Trout Unlimited which includes his choice of a fly rod.
It is TU chapter’s pleasure to recognize exceptional performances.
For more information about Forbes Trail Chapter activities and to view photos of the event, visit their website at www.forbestrailtu.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.