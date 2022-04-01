Typically, students playing “hooky” is something schools try their best to prevent. However, for 11 students from Franklin Regional School District (FRSD) they were permitted to do just that with the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited on Thursday, March 24. The school’s Fly Fishing Club has been getting most of their practice on dry land, but on March 24, they got the chance to wet a few lines in a school-sanctioned event on the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only (DHALO) section of Loyalhanna Creek in Ligonier. The DHALO section is open to fishing year-round, but only permits anglers to use artificial lures. With this year being the club’s inaugural year, its members had been mostly studying and practicing the sport away from the stream. This trip was the first trip of the year for the club.
The Trout Unlimited Chapter sent nine volunteers to mentor the students while on the water. The volunteers mentored the students by helping them matching the hatch, presentation of flies, and casting. Not only that, but they expressed to them the importance of protecting natural resources such as cold water fisheries. The students were also educated on the importance of “catch and release” fishing and how to properly release a fish without bringing any harm to it.
James Passarelli, an Environmental Sciences teach at FRSD, serves as the club’s sponsor and has worked with the students in a variety of ways, including fly tying. Passarelli appeared was very pleased with the help that Trout Unlimited provided for the students, saying in a recent press release, “I saw so much improvement in the kids and their casting...your guys are helping us build the next generation of fly fishers and conservationists!” Ron Rogers, one of those with Trout Unlimited helping mentor the students, worked with Jordan, a senior, and enjoyed seeing him get some action on the water. “While he didn’t get to land a trout,” Rogers said, “he was able to enjoy the ‘fish on’ experience at least twice.”
In mid-April, the same group of students will head out with Trout Unlimited to Linn Run State Park where they will learn about how water quality testing and the collection of “trout bugs” can be an indication of the overall health of the stream system. Milt Claney, another Trout Unlimited mentor, explained, “we want the students to enjoy fly fishing, but it’s more important to Trout Unlimited to teach them to be good stewards of our trout streams.”
