Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited, with the help of public volunteers, is studying the health of the stream and fishery in Linn Run near Rector.
The 18-month study began this spring with habitat assessments, water quality sampling and collection of macroinvertebrates — trout bugs. The latter two studies will be conducted again this fall.
The chapter held a volunteer appreciation day and picnic lunch Tuesday along Linn Run. Demonstrations of electro-shocking and macroinvertebrate collection were conducted at the event.
Josh Penatzer, project manager for the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, donned a battery pack and electrodes and probed the waters while volunteers followed with nets. The sampling was abbreviated because the water was low and they didn’t want to stress the wild brook trout. More extensive electro shocking will be conducted in the spring during higher water flows and fish will be checked for gill lice then released unharmed.
Andrea Kautz, research entomologist for Powdermill Nature Reserve, instructed volunteers on how to use nets to collect trout bugs. Alongside the stream, she coached the volunteers how to sort and identify the bugs which are indicators of water quality. Volunteers captured an assortment of mayflies, caddis flies and stoneflies in a matter of minutes. Penatzer and Kautz supervised volunteers earlier this year, as they sampled 12 sections of Linn Run including the major tributaries.
Trout Unlimited received a grant through the Foundation of PA Watersheds to conduct studies to find out regarding the stream’s health and coldwater fishery. The organization is partnering with Linn Run State Park, Forbes State Forest, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Powdermill Nature Reserve, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Western PA Conservancy, Westmoreland Conservation District and the Ligonier Valley School District on the project.
The data collected in the study will be used to develop what’s called a Coldwater Conservation Plan for the entire Linn Run watershed. It will identify impairments, threats to the fish health and what might be done to improve conditions. The final report should be released by the end of June 2022.
Linn Run is a high gradient stream. The precipitation it receives runs off quickly. While numerous springs feed the main stream, water levels drop to dangerously low levels in warm weather, reduces the dissolved oxygen in the stream and restricts fish movement.
The restricted movement concentrates the fish which lends to the spread of gill lice, a parasite that has been found in the brook trout in Linn Run. Gill lice are relatively common in brook trout and by themselves normally do not result in mortality. But they can impair fish growth, behavior and survival. When coupled with low dissolved oxygen and restricted fish movement to find better habitat, the added stress can be fatal. This study will help us better understand the level of infestation and the effects on the brook trout. Creating better habitat including canopy cover for shade to cool the water, removal of migration barriers and remediation of erosion that can cover trout eggs give the trout a better chance of survival.
Linn Run is classified as a High Quality Coldwater Fishery (HQ CWF). It supports wild brook trout in the main stem and in some tributaries. The organization notes that it hopes “to be able to identify ways that we can protect the stream and possibly improve the wild trout fishery.”
For more information on Trout Unlimited and Forbes Trail Chapter activities, visit www.forbestrailtu.org.
