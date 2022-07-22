The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited held its summer picnic for members, family and friends on Saturday, July 16, at Kingston Veterans & Sportsmen Club, in Derry Township.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, this was the first picnic of its kind since 2019. It was a treat to be outdoors to enjoy both the summer weather and the camaraderie of family and friends.
There were raffle prizes, including a Yeti cooler, adult size fly rods and several fishing rod/reel combinations for the kids. The event also included a “swap” where used and excess fishing and fly-tying gear was sold. Activities for kids included painting wood cutouts of trout and tying a “crazy fly” with paperclips, pipe cleaners and hackle.
Adults tested their fly-casting skills on a par-3 casting course. And bean bags were constantly flying through the air on the cornhole courses. A buffet lunch was catered by Forks Inn, Ligonier Township, and a trout decorated cake was provided by the Laughlintown Pie Shoppe.
Attendees enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere and opportunity to meet new friends and chat with some they had not seen for a couple of years. Some of the students from Ligonier Valley Middle School’s Outdoor Club, which the chapter interacts with, attended and were able to purchase used fly rod and reel combos at drastically reduced prices.
TU extends “a special thank you to our partner Kingston Veterans & Sportsmen Club for hosting us. More information about Forbes Trail Chapter activities, and to view photos of the event, visit our website at www.forbestrailtu.org.”
