Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) celebrated Earth Day last week by cleaning litter and junk from the banks of the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe and Ligonier.
A crew organized by TU Director Angie Schultheis filled nine trash bags from the Mission Road parking area in Latrobe along the creek. What’s most disturbing, Schultheis said, is this is the third year in a row they’ve cleaned this same section.
The crew in Ligonier collected 13 bags plus a grill and miscellaneous items along the delayed harvest section of the stream. The good news is very little litter was found adjacent to the stream indicating anglers are doing a much better job of carrying their trash back out with them. Kudos to the fishers.
Unfortunately, TU members can’t say the same about motorists as 99.9% of the litter collected was thrown out vehicle windows, or deliberately dumped over the banks along the roadways. There is a very small percentage, a fraction of 1% of the population – like the litterbugs who dumped a gas grill over the bank along Nicely Road – who still don’t get it. It not only creates an unsightly insult to our natural resources, it attracts others to do the same, just like the broken window syndrome in urban areas.
Trout Unlimited encourages fishers to pack out all their self-generated litter like candy wrappers, lure packaging, fishing line and bottled drinks. TU members ask that they carry a bag to collect litter others have carelessly left behind. Litter attracts more litter. TU members hope pristine streams and stream banks will cause litterbugs to think twice.
We have world-class streams, parks, forests and trails in western Pennsylvania. Trout Unlimited asks all outdoor enthusiasts to do their part to help protect our natural resources and to keep them free of litter and illegal dumps. If you witness someone illegally dumping trash, you can report it as part of the Keep PA Beautiful, Illegal Dump Free PA Program at https://illegaldumpfreepa.org/report-it/.
Don’t ignore it…report it.
