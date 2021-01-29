Pennsylvania State Police troopers are reminding residents to be cautious when exercising outdoors, especially when walking, jogging or bicycling along roadways during inclement weather conditions.
Troopers offer these safety tips for pedestrians and bicyclists:
- Make yourself highly visible to motorists by wearing brightly-colored and reflective clothing and avoid limited access and divided highways.
- Use a sidewalk when available.
- When a shoulder is available, but not a sidewalk, pedestrians should walk/run along the shoulder as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway.
- On a two-way roadway with neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder available, walkers and runners should walk/run on the left side of the roadway.
- If operating a bicycle between sunset and sunrise, ensure it is properly equipped with a front white lamp, a rear reflector, and side amber reflectors as required.
- Youth under age 12 are required to wear an approved helmet when operating or riding as a passenger on a bicycle.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) website also includes links to several videos that are helpful for parents and caregivers when discussing pedestrian and bicycle safety with children.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
