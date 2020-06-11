As Pennsylvanians are now traveling more frequently, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) strongly encourage residents to secure valuables and firearms and to always lock their vehicles when parked and unattended. Police also advise firearms owners to secure their firearms safely inside their residence rather than in an unattended vehicle.
Additionally, in an effort to educate firearms owners, PSP has created a new, completely optional Firearms Safety Card/Inventory. These cards are a fillable PDF document and feature the cardinal rules of firearms safety. Firearms owners are encouraged to use this card to record the make, model and serial number of personally-owned firearms and store the completed card in a safe location. In the unfortunate event a personal firearm becomes lost or stolen, this information may assist law enforcement in the investigation and recovery of the lost/stolen firearm.
To download a PSP Firearms Safety Card/Inventory, visit www.psp.pa.gov/firearms-information/Documents/FirearmsSafety_Inventory.pdf.
PSP also created a Firearms Safety video series featuring PSP Communications Director Tpr. Brent Miller and Cpl. David Fedorshak of the PSP Firearms Unit. In the video series, Tpr. Miller and Cpl. Fedorshak discuss the cardinal rules of firearms safety as well as safety tips for properly storing and securing firearms.
The video series is available to watch online at www.psp.pa.gov/firearms-information/Pages/firearms-safety-videos.aspx.
Residents seeking to obtain a firearms cable gun lock to help secure their firearm can also visit their local PSP station to obtain one free of charge. Each gun lock meets the requirements of ASTM F2369 and is a California Department of Justice-approved firearms safety device and comes with two keys and an installation instruction sheet. Additionally, each gun lock is imprinted with the PSP patch, a symbol of the Department’s history and tradition.
