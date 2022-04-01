Motorists that fail to move over a lane when approaching an emergency response area could pay a hefty price.
State troopers from Troop A’s Indiana and Kiski Valley stations are participating in an enforcement initiative with a focus on enforcing the state’s “Move Over” law. The initiative is designed to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face while responding to incidents on highways across Pennsylvania.
According to Lt. Richard Quinn, the Indiana Commander, said his patrol unit has adopted a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach for drivers who fail to adhere to the requirements of the Move Over law or “Steer Clear” law, as it is also known, which requires drivers approaching first responders vehicles on the side of the road pass in the lane not adjacent to the scene, if possible. If passing in a non-adjacent lane isn’t possible, illegal or unsafe, the motorist should pass at a careful and prudent reduced speed.
Quinn also said troopers will be monitoring the roadways watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicate drivers and enforcing Title 75 violations of texting while driving, handheld mobile telephone use, prohibiting use of hearing impairment devices, prohibiting text-based communications, careless driving, reckless driving and image display device.
On March 30, the state police held a statewide aggressive-driving coordinated enforcement day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there were 5,615 aggressive-driving crashes in 2020, resulting in 91 fatalities and 401 suspected serious injuries. Preliminary statistics for 2021 indicate fatalities in aggressive-driving crashes may have increased by as much as 40 percent.
“PennDOT often urges drivers to slow down, buckle up and to never drive distracted or impaired, but staying calm and courteous while driving is just as important,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a press release.
According to 2020 data, troopers issued more than 107,000 speeding citations, including more than 2,000 for motorists driving 100 mph or faster. In 2021, those numbers increased to a total of 129,000 tickets and 2,200 tickets for motorists driving over 100 mph.
Speeding is considered an aggressive driving factor and can have dangerous consequences by reducing a motorist’s ability to react to such things as changing traffic or road conditions, putting the driver, passengers and others on the road at risk.
“With the return to the road and more normal work and school schedules, we are finding that many have forgotten safe-driving behaviors and may also experience higher levels of distraction and stress,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Aggressive driving can by triggered by heaving traffic and drivers in a rush. This type of driving plays a major role in crashes and fatal collisions.”
The coordinated enforcement is part of an enforcement wave focusing on aggressive driving that runs through April 24. It includes speeding, distracted driving and work zone awareness. The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways.
Motorists exhibiting unsafe behaviors like driving too fast for conditions, following too closely or making careless lane changes will also be cited.
According to Robert Schaefer, executive director of the Highway Safety Network, aggressive-driving behaviors include illegal u-turns, improper or careless turning, turning from the wrong lane, running stop signs or red lights, failure to respond to a traffic control device, tailgating, sudden slowing or stopping, careless passing or lane changes, passing in a no passing zone, speeding, driving too fast for conditions and fleeing from police.
Drivers who encounter aggressive drivers on the road are advised to put their own safety first by:
- Getting out of their way and staying as far away as possible;
- Don’t engage or challenge the driver in any way;
- Stay relax, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures;
- Don’t block passing lanes is you are driving slower than others;
- Don’t attempt to follow or purse the vehicle;
- Driver or passenger may call police, but if using a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. Note the license plate number and description of the vehicle.
Although many mistake aggressive driving for road rage, the two behaviors are separate. Road rage is a criminal offense, but is often the result of aggressive driving behavior that escalates into an assault with a vehicle or other dangerous weapon.
For more information on aggressive driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.
